1 dead in Lancaster crash near York County line and Catawba River; traffic detoured

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person has died in a crash in Lancaster County near the Catawba River, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. on S.C. 5 near the York County line, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese confirmed there was a fatality in the crash.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 5 and Steel Hill Road in Lancaster just before 3:30 p.m., and involved a van and a truck.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the person who died in the crash.

Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management director, and Russell Rogers, Lancaster County Fire & Rescue director, said emergency officials responded to the scene to handle the wreck and traffic.

The crash backed up traffic on both sides of the river and forced a detour. Traffic on the Lancaster County side of the river near the scene at Riverside Drive has been diverted to Steele Hill Road, officials said.

The crash happened during a storm Friday afternoon but officials have not said the wreck was weather-related.

Check back for updates.