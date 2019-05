Thousands ‘jam’ in downtown Fort Mill Thousands gathered Wednesday evening for the Strawberry Jam as part of the 10th annual Strawberry Festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands gathered Wednesday evening for the Strawberry Jam as part of the 10th annual Strawberry Festival.

Thousands gathered in downtown Fort Mill Wednesday for a little jam.

The visitors checked out local artists, charities and business vendors and tried out local fare at the Strawberry Jam — part of the 10th annual Strawberry Festival.

Visit scstrawberryfestival.com for details.