Hot wings on a hot day in York County. Who won?

Nearly a dozen of chicken lovers devour hot wings in eating contest at Fort Mill festival Nearly a dozen chicken lovers competed to see who could eat a dozen hot wings Saturday at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival. The wings were covered in hot sauce made by local pepper growers Puckerbutt Pepper Company in Fort Mill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nearly a dozen chicken lovers competed to see who could eat a dozen hot wings Saturday at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival. The wings were covered in hot sauce made by local pepper growers Puckerbutt Pepper Company in Fort Mill.

Tears poured from their eyes while others struggled to keep the hot wings in their mouths.

Nearly a dozen chicken lovers participated in a hot wings eating contest Saturday as part of the Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.