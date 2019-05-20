1 dead, 3 rescued after boat sinks early Monday on Catawba River near Charlotte

Scene of the water rescue in Catawba River early Monday morning. Taylor Simpson/WBTV

One person is believed to have drowned and three were rescued after a small boat sank about 4:30 a.m. Monday on the Catawba River near the Gaston County line, reports Fox 46.

The incident happened in Belmont’s Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park, as the boat was being used to ferry the four people to shore after a camping trip, the station reported.

TV station WSOC is reporting a child was among the campers, but the child was not in the boat when it sank.

Names of the four involved have not been released, and officials have not said what caused the boat to sink.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Emergency personnel say four of the people made it to shore after the boat flipped, and the search is ongoing for the fourth person, reported the Observer’s news Partner WBTV.

Belmont officials told WBTV that “several people were camping on a nearby island” and the boat was being used to bring them to shore. At some point, the boat began taking on water during one of the trips to shore, the station reported.

Sergeant Brad Pickert with the Belmont Police Department told WSOC that two men and a woman survived the sinking, which happened after “the boat flipped.” The the camp site was north of the Wilkinson Boulevard bridge, reported the station.