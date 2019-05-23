York County man still missing: SC police send helicopter to help with search

SLED video shows what happened the night 4 York County officers were shot Video from the helicopter piloted by two South Carolina Law Enforcement Division pilots shows the suspect, Christian McCall, and the officers searching for him the night 4 York County law enforcement officers were shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video from the helicopter piloted by two South Carolina Law Enforcement Division pilots shows the suspect, Christian McCall, and the officers searching for him the night 4 York County law enforcement officers were shot.

A South Carolina police helicopter is now helping in the search for a York County man missing since March.

Warren Noy Taylor, 48, was reported missing May 12 by his family, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor has not been seen since March 31, Faris said.

Taylor lives on Mandarin Drive south of S.C. 5 in the Bethesda community, Faris said. Taylor was known to frequent areas nearby southwest of Rock Hill and southeast of York, including Gordon Road, Billy Wilson Road and other areas close to McConnells and S.C. 322, Faris said.

Sheriff’s office officials posted a plea for help locating Taylor on their Facebook and Twitter social media pages on Friday.

Faris said sheriff’s office Lt. W.J. Miller requested a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter to help look for Taylor.

Taylor is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Taylor is asked to call Miller at the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

SLED officials have a team that operates the helicopter.

