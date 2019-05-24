Lancaster County man identified in fatal crash where car burned after hitting tree

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Heath Springs man has been identified as the person killed Wednesday night in a crash where a vehicle burned after hitting a tree, officials said.

Robert Blake Crimminger, 42, was the driver who died, said Jennifer Collins of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Crimminger was driving a 1999 Chevrolet truck, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Pleasant Road near S.C. 522, Jones said. The truck went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and burned, Jones said.





The driver, now identified by the coroner as Crimminger, was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

Police did not report any passengers in the truck or any other vehicles involved in the wreck.

The fatal collision remains under investigation by both the highway patrol and coroner’s office.

There have been 11 people killed in Lancaster County in crashes in 2019, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics. Through this date in 2018, only one highway fatality was reported in Lancaster County.