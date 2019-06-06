More cell towers, homes, a tackle shop. Here’s what may be coming to York County soon.

York County

EDITOR’S NOTE: These projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

New cell service, subdivisions and commercial growth are on tap in York County. Here’s the latest:

▪ York County residents could start seeing more wireless service towers. County planners are considering zoning code changes allowing wireless communication infrastructure on public and private property and along rights-of-way. The zoning code currently does not allow sites without variances or appeals.

Changes would prohibit wireless service structures in Lake Wylie or Scenic Overlay districts, and limit or prohibit sites in residential or historic areas. Street lights and utility poles would be an option for where to allow them.

Similar revisions are in discussion for new outdoor lighting standards.

▪ A 2-acre site in Lake Wylie could become a bait and tackle shop at 2620 Mountainview Road. The projects is described as River Rock Sporting Goods for a 7,200-square-foot outdoor sporting goods store at the intersection of Mountainview and Charlotte Highway. The site fronts vacant commercial properties, small warehouses and a machine shop.

A site plan shows entrances off both roads, with parking in front of the shop.

▪ Owners of 73 acres on Tart Road and S.C. 161 in the Clover area want to rezone it to allow for a new residential subdivision for 29 homes. The site would use Tart and J.S. Dirt roads. Two vacant mobile homes on site would be demolished. Plans show plots for more than one acre to 15-acre lots.

▪ County planners discussed a 381-acre project on Old Concord Road in Lake Wylie. Duke Energy owns land there around Catawba Nuclear Station, off Concord Road. The company has been in the process of selling land for redevelopment for at least two years. Duke shared its plans with the community. On May 16, neighbors attended another public meeting on Duke’s plan for the peninsula.

▪ A commercial site is proposed on about 10 acres near Fort Mill. Most of the five properties belong to PGM Properties. The site is off Pleasant and Coltharp roads, between property owned by Lidl and Forest Hill Church. County planners met with property owners May 23. The site could require rezoning.





▪ County planners also met May 23 to discuss a potential car lot on Weatherwood Road, just outside Rock Hill. Baxter Automotive Group bought property April 1 for more than $162,000. The site is just off the Old York and Grayson roads intersection.