Fort Mill police saw 11 car break-ins in a day. Here’s what they say will stop them.

Fort Mill police want residents to be mindful, and lock their vehicles, after a rash of break-ins.

The Fort Mill Police Department page on Facebook posted a message Thursday afternoon. There were 11 auto break-ins reported in a 24-hour span. In each instance, the vehicle was left unlocked.

Police ask residents to lock vehicles and remove valuable items. Police also ask for information on the break-ins. Anyone with it can call 803-547-2022.

The post didn’t mention where the break-ins occurred, or whether they appear to be related. Immediate attempts to get more information were unsuccessful.

Fort Mill and other police have long-advised residents to keep vehicles locked. Several instances of entire neighborhoods or areas falling victim to break-ins have occurred.

Earlier this year several vehicles parked at the Anne Springs Close Greenway had items taken, with credit cards taken and owners charged with almost $10,000 in purchases they didn’t make. Last year, a rash of two dozen break-ins in a week included stolen guns.