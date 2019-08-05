Riverfront residential, massive industrial park, grocery store among Rock Hill plans.

Rock Hill SC plans for homes, industrial park, grocery Rock Hill South Carolina plans for homes, apartments, a mill redevelopment and a grocery store. Projects still need approval. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rock Hill South Carolina plans for homes, apartments, a mill redevelopment and a grocery store. Projects still need approval.

Novel riverfront living, a massive industrial park in old mill space and a new grocery store are some of the projects facing Rock Hill planners.

The city planning commission meets Tuesday night. Several major projects come up for decision. The commission will decide on the grocery store, and send recommendations on to city council on the other projects.

Here are the development plans that could change several parts of Rock Hill:

▪ More than 300 new residences are planned for almost 42 acres of riverfront property in Rock Hill. Residences that aren’t quite like others in the area.

United Properties Group and Fiorenza Communities want to put boutique apartments, homes and patio homes behind the existing Paces River apartments. The site is just off I-77 at the Catawba River. A site plan shows access off Riverchase Boulevard and a club or amenity area just off the river buffer.

Called Marvell, the 2114 Riverchase Boulevard site is wooded now. It’s part of a planned development approved by the city in 1986. The Marvell site was approved then for more than 200,000 square feet of office and 20,000 square feet of commercial space. Now the plan is 200 apartments, 40 homes and 70 detached patio homes.

The apartments would be four-story units with parking underneath them. Patio homes would be three units per lot, with their own garages, sharing a common space between them. One of the units would be located on top of the garage.

A second option would be to replace the 70 patio homes with 24 alley-loaded homes.

The project would be built in phases, with apartments coming last. The apartments would be closest to the river, though a substantial buffer would keep them off the water.

▪ An 84-acre industrial park could turn a former mill and mill houses into a major Rock Hill business area.

Four owners want to annex property bound by Cel-River Road and a Norfolk Southern rail line. It includes the entirety of Lynderboro Street. The industrial park would have about 1 million square feet of warehouse, distribution and manufacturing space.

The site would be accessed from Cel-River. Lynderboro largely would be abandoned, with a new road built to serve the industrial park. The property sits within several large industrial properties, including Riverwalk Industrial Park. It’s directly across from homes on Cherry Street.

The site is almost entirely surrounded by others within city limits. It’s one of several large donut holes in the city, or unincorporated county properties hemmed in by the city. The largest such donut hole is just across I-77 from the potential industrial park, where the city and Carolina Panthers have been working toward a new practice facility.

The redevelopment would continue trends both toward new industrial park sites, and new uses for old mill sites.

▪ A grocery store, restaurant and retail may be on the way at the northeast corner of Secession Way and Old York Road. Three owners have almost seven acres there. Plans include almost 36,000 square feet of new construction.

The area nearest Secession Way is a piece of the old Murphy Oil planned development. The site also has two homes and a former home converted into an office. All those structures would come down for the new development.

A site plan shows a 23,000-square-foot grocery store to the north, farthest away from the intersection. A restaurant with drive-thru access would come nearest the intersection. A separate retail/office building would come in at 8,400 square feet. The project could be finished by 2021.

The planning commission will have final say on the grocery project. For other projects, the commission makes a recommendation to city council, which gets the last call.

▪ Annexation and rezoning are needed to add a 10,000-square-foot medical office on Celanese Road. Two owners of almost three acres on Celanese directly across from its Hilltop Road intersection, have an undeveloped parcel now along with a vacant building and a barber shop. Homes and a church surround the site.

The owners of Palmetto Eye are involved, and a site plan lists the project at Palmetto Eye. That business operates now from the corner of India Hook and Celanese roads in Rock Hill. An office at 2213 Celanese would mean annexation of two sites beside it. The site was rezoned by the county this spring, from residential to commercial use. A site plan shows frontage on Celanese, but access off Hilltop.

▪ Less than an acre at 933 Cel-River Road may become a new veterinarian clinic. Hoe Family Veterinary Holdings wants to rezone the site, just off the Cel-River, Celanese and Cherry roads intersection. It’s beside a gas station, shops and hotels, on the Cherry Road side of Corporate Boulevard.

The proposal shows a building at 5,000 square feet.

▪ Boyd Hill Baptist Church wants to rezone several properties on Branch and Glenn streets to allow for a daycare in the family life building. The properties combine for less than an acre. The church itself is at 315 Glenn St.