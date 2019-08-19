Jury finds Lancaster woman guilty in child beating death. She’s sentenced to prison.

Babysitter charged with beating death of toddler given bond to received cancer treatment Kayla Cook of Lancaster, S.C.sought bond from jail where she has been for 11 months on a homicide by child abuse charge after she was diagnosed with cancer and needs radiation treatment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kayla Cook of Lancaster, S.C.sought bond from jail where she has been for 11 months on a homicide by child abuse charge after she was diagnosed with cancer and needs radiation treatment.

A Lancaster woman will spend life in a South Carolina prison after a jury found her guilty of killing her boyfriend’s daughter.

Kayla Cook, 26, was found guilty of homicide by child abuse after beating her boyfriend’s daughter to death in December 2017, said Randy Newman, 6th Circuit Solicitor.

Newman had said for more than 18 months that Lillian “Lilly” Schroder, 3, was beaten to death in Lancaster. A jury agreed that it was Cook who delivered the beatings.

Cook was the live-in girlfriend of the father of Lillian. She died from head and body injuries while Cook was the toddler’s caregiver, prosecutors said.

“It was a great job by our team of prosecutors and law enforcement,” Newman said after the trial. “I am thankful we were able to get justice for Lilly.”

The trial lasted a week and featured experts in baby injuries and testimony from Cook and her former boyfriend. The case was prosecuted in Lancaster County criminal court by Luck Campbell and Melissa McGinnis.

Prosecutors and police said Cook killed Lillian through a series of beatings and injuries that included a broken arm and internal bleeding. Lillian was bruised on her body and face, officials said.

Cook, who said in previous hearings that she has cancer, was charged with homicide 11 days after Lillian died.

Cook’s lawyer, Ross Burton, argued in the trial that started Aug. 12 that Cook was not the only adult who looked after Lillian, and the evidence did not show Cook was responsible for the child’s injuries.

It remains unclear if Cook will appeal the verdict and sentence. She has 10 days to file an appeal.