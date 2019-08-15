‘Could have been deadly’: Teens shot in Fort Mill, 2 from Lancaster charged, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two teens were wounded Wednesday night in Fort Mill during what police are describing as a shootout outside an apartment complex. Thursday, police charged two Lancaster teens in connection with the incident.

The gunfire on Forest Ridge Drive around 8: 15 p.m. , Fort Mill police said.

“We spoke with several adults who live nearby and we were told that there were many children playing outside at the time this shootout happened,” said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. “It is extremely fortunate that no bystanders were hurt or even killed. Kids were outside. It could have been deadly.”

Darrian Parker, 17, of Lancaster was denied bond after an appearance in Fort Mill court Thursday. He is charged with attempted murder, Zachary said.

Parker is charged as an adult. Attempted murder carries up to 30 years in prison for a conviction in South Carolina.

The second teen arrested, also 17, is charged with illegal possession of a weapon, Zachary said. That teen was released in custody of family members after he was charged as a juvenile. Officials did not release that teen’s name.

The shootings happened just west of U.S. 21, Zachary said. Witnesses told police about hearing shots fired, and seeing people flee the scene in vehicles, Zachary said.

‘There were multiple shots fired,” Zachary said.

The two male victims who were shot are both 16 years old and were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Zachary said. Police have not released the names of the victims or where those victims are from.

The persons involved in the incident arranged to meet at the area near the apartments, Zachary said. It remains unclear why the location was chosen, he said.

“None of the parties involved live at the location where the shooting took place,” Zachary said.

The persons involved in the fracas fled after the shooting, Zachary said.

Law enforcement officials received information that one victim was across the Catawba River bridge near a restaurant in Rock Hill, according to a Fort Mill police incident report. Another victim was at a restaurant north of the shooting location in York County, the report stated.

The two people who were arrested were with the shooting victims when police and other emergency responders arrived at the two locations, Zachary said.

Fort Mill police received assistance from the Rock Hill Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, and York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit during the investigation Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates on this developing story.