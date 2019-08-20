Here’s what a massive York County business park wants from the county. It isn’t alone

York County SC land could become Lake Wylie business park York County SC owns land that could become part of a new Lake Wylie business park. The site needs a road to improve access. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK York County SC owns land that could become part of a new Lake Wylie business park. The site needs a road to improve access.

Massive economic development projects could reshape parts of York County, but there’s still plenty of road left to get there.

County, economic development, electri co-op and other players are meeting on a possible 461-acre business park in Lake Wylie off Hands Mill Highway and Campbell Road, opposite Allison Creek Road.

Earlier this month, York County Economic Development committee put off a vote to spend $400,000 for road improvements at the site. An access road to make the property more marketable would cost more than $1.1 million. York Electric Cooperative and SC Power Team, a nonprofit economic development group representing state electric co-ops, would foot the rest.

The committee delayed the vote until its next meeting for reasons including to further look at topography or wetland issues. The group typically meets every four or six weeks.

“At this point, there’s nothing scheduled,” said York County Councilman Robert Winkler, who chairs the committee.

The site involves 288 acres represented by land investment company Shaw Tate. Another 173 acres belong to York County.

SC Power Team lists a 172-acre part of the property, within the 288 acres, in an online portfolio as the Steadman site. It has industrial zoning. That listing estimates 230,000 people live within a 10-mile radius. Power Team data projects 15% growth there within five years.

York County Economic Development lists the same property on its site among properties ready for development. Prices listed online for the Steadman site range from $15,000 to $25,000 per acre.

The Lake Wylie site isn’t alone. At least three more major developments are likely to request money for roads from the county economic development committee. The county receives C-Fund money, as all counties in the state do, from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s gas tax money used by counties for road work. Some money is set aside for economic development projects.

At the same meeting this month, committee members voted not to fund what’s known as the Rockefeller Project in the Fort Mill area. An industrial developer asked for $500,000 for a new public road to support three new buildings along U.S. 21.

Those buildings would have a combined 933,000 square feet of space. It’s unclear if it’s for commercial, industrial or distribution.

The committee voted to send the proposal on to the county transportation committee, which is made up of all seven county council members.

County partnerships with outside groups in prompting economic development aren’t new. Last month the county closed on a spec building in York. That project drew criticism from some county leaders after the county got about $600,000 less than what partners and grants — most notably York Electric — put into the project.

Winkler doesn’t expect that sale to impact the economic development committee’s vote on the proposed Lake Wylie business park road.

“It’s different because this one would just be some road and infrastructure into the property,” he said. “We’re good in that there are businesses that are willing to step up and build.”

York County Economic Development lists 60 properties among raw sites or buildings ready for companies to invest. They combine for 2,459 acres and more than 2.8 million square feet of building space.