York County man shot rifle in home with kids, babysitter inside, deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A York man is accused of shooting what is described as an assault rifle inside a home with his three children, a babysitter and fourth child present, deputies said.

No one was injured when the rifle was fired, Faris said.

Christopher Coleman Henderson, 30, is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, assault and battery, three counts of felony child neglect, and malicious damage to property, according to York County Sheriff’s Office and jail records.

Henderson shot the rifle in a home on Davidson Ridge Road in York on Aug. 7, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The babysitter told deputies that Henderson fired the rifle in the living room where Henderson’s three children were asleep, Faris said. The children were ages 8, 5 and 5, according to deputies.

The babysitter, and another child, a 1-year-old toddler, also were present at the house during the incident. The babysitter told deputies she gathered the children and ran out of the house after the shot was fired, then called 911, according to deputies.

Henderson was on the porch of the house when deputies arrived, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. Henderson picked up the rifle and confronted deputies, the report stated. Henderson then put down the weapon and surrendered, the report said.

Deputies found what is described as an assault rifle in the front yard and a handgun in the living room. Officers also recovered a shell casing. The weapons and casing were seized by officers, the report stated.

Henderson was arrested late Monday following an investigation, after he was taken into custody at the crime scene then taken to a hospital the day of the incident, according to incident reports.

Henderson is being held at the York County jail under a $72,000 bond.