Sheriff’s office working to ID suspects seen stealing from Lake Wylie thrift store

The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who were seen on surveillance footage stealing items from donation bins at a Lake Wylie consignment store.

Sweet Repeats, a nonprofit thrift store off Charlotte Highway, had several items stolen from donation bins on five occasions last week.

The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page Friday that everyone involved in the recent burglary of the thrift store, which has had issues with theft in the past, has been identified and arrested — except for a female and two males who were driving an Acura SUV.

Surveillance video shows three people in a gray Acura SUV arrive just before 2 a.m on Aug. 18. Two men, age 45-54, with brown to gray hair, wearing hats, and a woman with long brown hair, age 35-45, are seen taking items from the shed, officials said.

Several other individuals are seen on video taking items from the store on Aug. 15, 16, 20 and 21. The people involved in those incidents have been identified, officials said.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.