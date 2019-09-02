Two minors killed in single-car crash in Lancaster

WBTV file photo

LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people were killed in a car crash off of Highway 521 in Lancaster on Sunday morning.

The wreck occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near the highway’s intersection with Rebound Road.

Two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were identified as being under the age of 18.

Two other passengers in the car were flown to a hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

No further information has been released at this time.