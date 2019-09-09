Lancaster man killed in head-on SC crash with tractor trailer, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Lancaster man was killed Sunday in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer, officials said.

Jordan Kyle Hinson, 26, was identified as the person who died in the wreck between Pageland and Lancaster in Chesterfield County, according to coroner officials.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. on S.C. 601, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Hinson was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup when his vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer, Miller said. Hinson died at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing set belts, Miller said.

The driver of the truck was injured and transported to a hospital with injuries, Miller said.