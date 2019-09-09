Lots of activities are indicating it’s fall. Then there’s the weather. What’s it doing?

MCT

There’s apparently no “quit” in the Summer of 2019.

Football season has started, and school is back, but across the Rock Hill area nature continues to act like it’s still July.

Forecasters expect afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees for much of this week. Some relief is promised by the weekend, but it isn’t expected to last long.

The 10-14 day outlook from the government’s Climate Prediction Center calls for a high chance of above-average temperatures in the Southeast and, in fact, across the eastern half of the United States.

The good news is that rain, which has been sparse for two weeks, is expected to become more likely by this weekend and next week.

The temperature has hit or exceeded 90 degrees more than 60 days so far this summer. The average number of 90-degree days at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the closest station to Rock Hill for which records are kept, is 48. The record is 88, set in 1954.

National Weather Service forecasters expect this year’s total to grow by five this week.

Jeffrey Taylor, of the National Weather Service office in Greer, said Monday that “broad high pressure will persist over the region” this week. By the weekend, he said, the high pressure system will weaken a bit.

“Overall, I expect a gradual increase in moisture late in the week and over the weekend,” Taylor said. That could translate into a higher chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and Taylor said it also will serve to hold afternoon highs in the upper 80s this weekend.

But by early next week, Taylor said, high pressure could re-strengthen.

Getting 90-degree days in September is far from rare. Last year, the final 90-degree day didn’t take place until Oct. 6.

