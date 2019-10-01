York deputies break up teen alcohol party; alcohol poisoning possible, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Deputies in York County broke up a teen alcohol party over the weekend where at least 30 underage drinkers were found, officials said.

One person possibly had alcohol poisoning, officials said.

No charges were filed but one person was taken from the party early Sunday for medical treatment in North Carolina, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“We caution people and urge people to be reminded that underage drinking is not acceptable,” Faris said. “It is not acceptable for underage people to drink and it is never acceptable for adults to buy the young people alcohol.”

Faris said the death of a York teen in late 2017 from alcohol poisoning should be a reminder to all. The person accused of buying the alcohol for that teen was charged.

“Our goal is that young people stay safe,” Faris said.

The weekend party on Swift Creek Cove near Lake Wylie was called in just before midnight Saturday by a neighbor, deputies said in an incident report.

As law enforcement arrived, deputies saw several carloads of people leaving, then blocked the road, deputies said.

Some teens tried to flee by running away or hiding but were detained, the report stated.

Inside the house deputies found vodka, beer, wine, and other liquor in several rooms, the report stated.

Deputies made a list of all the juveniles who were at the party then released each to a parent or guardian who had to come to the location to pick up the teens, said Faris and the incident report.