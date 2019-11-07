SC Supreme Court: Rock Hill lawyer can’t practice law for 18 months

A Rock Hill lawyer has been suspended from practicing law for 18 months after he accepted almost $20,000 to represent clients when his license already had been suspended, according to the S.C. Supreme Court.

According to Supreme Court records, Bradford Alexander Rawlinson agreed to the decision issued Wednesday in a unanimous ruling of the court’s five justices. The suspension was made public on the Supreme Court Web site.

Rawlinson has to pay $19,850 in restitution to six people who paid Rawlinson while he was barred from accepting clients, the ruling states.

The ruling states that Rawlinson was suspended from practicing law in South Carolina in April 2018 for failing to complete continuing legal education requirements. Rawlinson did not tell prospective clients from whom he accepted money he was under suspension, and banned from taking new clients or accepting money for services, the ruling states.

Rawlinson also made court appearances that he was not allowed to make while suspended, and failed to tell clients he was under suspension, the ruling states.

Ten complaints about Rawlinson were filed with South Carolina’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel, the ruling states.

The 18-month suspension announced by the supreme court is retroactive to April 2018 when the initial suspension started, according to the ruling. Rawlinson can apply for reinstatement but must follow requirements including paying back the money and taking a legal ethics course.