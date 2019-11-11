‘We are making noted progress’: Fort Mill incumbents excited for town’s future

Fort Mill Town Council

In a race that started over a gas station, incumbents came out on top in the Fort Mill municipal election.

Mayor Guynn Savage, who took her position in 2016, ran against newcomer Bret McNabb, who along with other parents challenged a decision to allow a gas station by Doby’s Bridge Elementary School.

Savage, who received about 61% of the vote, said she was thankful and humbled that Fort Mill residents gave her the opportunity to serve another term.

“We have received the support of our community and employees on a daily basis,” Savage said in an email to The Herald. “The election validates that we are making noted progress. No one takes this lightly. We, like other municipalities, continue to face challenges that must be addressed.”

She said she plans to work on finishing multiple capital projects currently in the beginning stages, pursue traffic congestion relief and address density reduction and other growth-related issues.

“I am excited to move from a reactive posture to a proactive one,” she said. “It has taken us more time than I am comfortable with to begin to see the needed changes, but I am confident that we will make a difference.”

Incumbent Ronnie Helms ran unopposed for Ward 2.

For Ward 4, incumbent Chris Moody was reelected. Moody received about 69% of the vote, while newcomer Marc DeJesus, who has worked to oppose the gas station, got about 30%. Moody said he was emotional after he heard the results on election night.

“I put in a lot of hard work and the margin of victory showed me it paid off,” he said. “We have a wonderful council that is very transparent and dedicated. We all have worked hard over the past four years and have many accomplishments. It’s not always an easy task to get seven people to agree on something. Sometimes we disagree on issues individually, but at the end of the day, we all work toward the common goal of making Fort Mill the greatest town in South Carolina.”

Moody said he is excited about new infrastructure improvements in the pipeline and he wants to continue exploring options for a new public works facility. He said the council needs to be mindful of the role of impact fees.

“Impact fees have played a vital role in the purchase our new town hall, amphitheater, athletic parks and second fire station,” he said. “It is my hope that we look at the fees and adjust the maximum allowable amount per residential dwelling, while being mindful of the impact on commercial development. This will allow us to keep taxes low and allow growth to pay for growth.”

Incumbent Lisa Cook won the at-large seat. She ran against two challengers and received about 52% of the vote, while former York County Council chair Mike Short got about 25% of the vote and newcomer Rick Hayes, organizer of the group against the gas station, received about 23%.

Since there were three candidates running for the seat, a runoff was possible. Cook said she was nervous on election night.

“It was hard to celebrate on Tuesday night even though I was ahead by over 600 votes,” she said. “But It is a relief to know that campaign season is complete and now we can get back to work.”

She said she’s excited to work on maintaining the town’s charm while continuing to manage changes.

“Our council has worked very hard during the last four years and we will continue to do so,” she said. “I think most people in Fort Mill appreciate the revitalization on Main Street, value the financial security of the town, as well as acknowledge the capital improvements and projects that are currently underway.”