New homes, new events, new plans for Dave Lyle. Here’s what York County may see next.

New homes, a new setup for an event venue and new plans for a major road in Rock Hill all get their moment in front of York County planners.

The county planning commission, set to meet Monday night, and zoning board of appeals have several proposals. They run from Rock Hill to Lake Wylie and Clover. Several involve new subdivisions.

Here’s a look at what could come next in York County:

▪ York County adopted a small area plan for the proposed Dave Lyle Boulevard extension in 2012. The idea was to plan for a new connection to Lancaster County as business and other development sprung up around what was planned to be a massive residential development.

Plans have changed.

York County instead bought about 1,900 acres along the Rock Hill side of the Catawba River where the residential area was planned. York County intends to create what for now is called Riverbend Park there. The significant change now has county leaders looking to get rid of the obsolete small area plan and factor the coming park into land use plans that would determine what is or isn’t allowed, or recommended, in the area.

▪ Two new developments in western York County are planned, in the Kings Mountain area.

Stonecrest Meadows would add 18 homes on almost 67 acres. The site is off Smith Road, northwest of its intersection with Philbeck Road. Homes by Christopher out of Rock Hill is the developer.

Magnolia Plantation is a 45-lot subdivision planned for almost 99 acres on the eastern side of Smith Road in the Kings Mountain area, just north of its Holly Road intersection. The property reaches back almost to Filbert Highway. The area surrounding the site is largely wooded now.

▪ Meriway Pointe is back up for a decision in Lake Wylie. Developers want another year extension to the 449-home, almost 213-acre project given preliminary approval in 2015. It’s the fourth time Walton Development has come back to ask for an extension of its vested right to build the development.

The site is on Crowders Creek, near the Three Points intersection of S.C. 49, 274 and 557.

▪ An event venue will turn to party tents until it can get approval to continue hosting events. The 12-acre site on Bellegray Road in Clover had a building permit issued in 2008 for Irongate Horse Barn and Community Center. Final building inspection came in 2011.

Iron Gate Farm Events now wants to host up to 149 people for up to 60 events per year, which wouldn’t be allowed based on county code and the facility as it was built. The site is on private well and septic.

County staff visited the site in September and event venue leaders proposed outdoor “party tents” for events until the building can be brought up to code. That setup will require county permits.

The site has a horse barn, horse riding arena and pasture area, and serves as the common open space for the Irongate subdivision.

▪ Property owners want to rezone less than an acre near Tart and JS Dirt roads in the Clover area, to allow 20 new homes. The home and garage on the small property would go down to allow for completion of the Savana Oaks subdivision.

▪ The owner of more than 41 acres at 2273 Mission Road wants to subdivide and convey a small portion of it, to allow for a home.