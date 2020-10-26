Will COVID-19 cancel Halloween? Here are options in York, Lancaster, Chester counties

If 2020 feels more trick than treat, then Halloween falls right in line.

Many holiday celebrations and fall events have been canceled or modified throughout the York County area due to COVID-19.

Clover won’t sponsor Halloween events this year, like its annual pumpkin carving contest, and police and firefighters won’t give out candy to children.

The annual Tega Cay Fall Festival is canceled, while the Indian Land Fall Festival has been scheduled for April 17-18.

However, several communities are planning Halloween trick-or-treating events, it just won’t look the way it normally does.

For anyone who decides to trick or treat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers several tips for COVID-19 prevention during Halloween.

Along with following daily safety practices -- wear face a face covering, keep six feet or more distance from non-family members, wash and sanitize hands frequently -- there are Halloween specific guidelines:

▪ Give and receive treats outdoors.

▪ Avoid direct contact with trick or treaters.

▪ Set up a table with individually bagged treats.

▪ Don’t wear a costume mask over a protective one, which can make it hard to breathe.

The CDC also recommends other outdoor activities like going to a corn maze, pumpkin patch, haunted forest or scavenger hunt that can maintain social distancing.

Here are local options for celebrating Halloween:

Field Day Park

York County will open the new Field Day Park in Lake Wylie on Halloween. The sports complex at 1101 Field Day Lane, in the Paddlers Cove subdivision, will have its grand opening 9-11 a.m. with a Halloween trick or treating from 1-3 p.m.

Boo HaHa Rock Hill

Rock Hill’s 37th annual Boo HaHa downtown is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Fountain Park with drive-thru trick or treating. Vehicles will enter from Oakland Avenue, head through one of two decorated lanes and receive free pre-filled candy bags for children from masked volunteers. Children are encouraged to dress in costume. All guests should remain in their vehicles. The city and OTS media stations partnered to bring costume contests and other events since Oct. 12.

Fort Mill scarecrow crawl

The town also has more than 100 scarecrows up in its downtown area for its sixth annual Scarecrow Crawl. It includes public voting on the town Facebook page through Oct. 28. Winners will be announced Oct. 31.

Fort Mill‘s Trick or Treat Main Street is canceled, however, there is a Fort Mill Fall Market 8 a.m.-noon with local produce, farm products, crafts and gifts. There will be online town activities for Halloween on the town Facebook page.

There also is a children’s hay maze at Veterans Park.

York Trunk or Treat

The city of York parks and recreation department will host a drive-thru trunk or treat 5-6:30 p.m. on Halloween at the recreation complex, 74 4th St. in York. Several churches, nonprofits and civic groups will join the city police and fire departments to run the event.

All groups will be distanced, masked and in gloves to distribute candy. All guests will be required to stay in vehicles.

Lake Wylie boats

Papa Doc’s Shore Club in Lake Wylie is hosting Boos or Boats at 6 p.m People are encouraged to decorate cars and boats, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

There also will be a haunted maze upstairs in the restaurant.

Tega Cay haunted house

Mr. Putty’s Fun Park in Tega Cay will have a haunted house, open-air scare zones, haunted miniature golf and zombie ax throwing. Frightmare on Dam Road is $15.

Chester police event

The Chester Police Department will host a Bootastic Drive-Thru 6:30-8 p.m. on Halloween at the back lot on Cadz Street. Face coverings are required. Traditional trick or treating is prohibited within city limits.

Lancaster Boo Fun Fest

Boo Fun Fest in Lancaster will be a drive-thru event this year from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween at the Lancaster County School District parking lot.