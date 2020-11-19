He pleaded for a York County mask mandate. Now he’s the one recovering from COVID-19.

His was one of the earliest and loudest voices in York County to call for widespread mask use. Now William “Bump” Roddey is a living example of what he hoped to prevent.

Roddey, a York County Council member who represents parts of Rock Hill, announced Monday that he continues his recovery from COVID-19. He urged the public to take whatever precautions people can, including masks, to prevent coronavirus spread.

“Wear a mask,” he said. “Protect yourself. Protect your family, because it is no joke when you can’t breathe and you’re having respiratory issues, you can’t eat and you can’t smell.”

On Thursday, Roddey discussed his COVID experience.

“I’m back on my feet,” he said. “I was out for a good while.”

His diagnosis came Sept. 28. He returned to work just last week. Roddey missed three council meetings while recovering. He spent eight days hospitalized. He was on oxygen, steriods and other medication.

“I was in pretty bad shape,” Roddey said.

Roddey said there’s irony in how vocal he was in favor of masks, that he would then contract COVID.

“That’s kind of the way the ball bounced, but the silver lining or what I take away from it is you can be as safe as you want to be and take all the precautions you want to take, but there are still ways you can contract it or pass it along to other people,” he said. “I had all the precautions and did everything I could do.”

Underlying health conditions

Roddey said COVID may be mild for many. His lengthier illness likely is due to an underlying condition. Roddey hadn’t publicly shared his diabetic condition much, but said it makes sense now.

“Now is a good time for me to share with people,” he said, “because it happened to me.”

Roddey said he hopes others with diabetes — or heart disease, high blood pressure, other chronic issues — will understand how susceptible they may be to a longer recovery should they contract coronavirus. COVID escalated his underlying condition.

“We’re the ones that need to take the extreme precautions,” he said.

A former three-sport athlete at Northwestern High School, Roddey has concern about longer-lasting impacts of the virus. He now uses an inhaler. He gets short-winded. He has concern of lung damage and how the physical toll may impact his ability to work.

“It isn’t just get it, get over it and get back to normal,” he said.

There also is financial impact of prolonged medical appointments or hospital stays. Roddey said he has another appointment Friday to monitor his progress. He said he hopes to regain endurance and stamina. He prays within a year, maybe, he will be back to normal.

“I can’t say I’m in that same shape or condition, pre-COVID,” Roddey said.

COVID mask mandate

In the spring and summer, area municipalities debated and passed a variety of measures related to masks. Some advised them. Others required them. Roddey repeatedly called for York County to pass a public mask mandate to reduce coronavirus spread.

On July 20, council passed a resolution strongly encouraging but not requiring public masks. Roddey said Thursday there hasn’t been council discussion for a mask requirement since. He still believes a mandate makes sense.

“It wouldn’t hurt for us to reiterate that with a mask mandate,” Roddey said. “It is serious.”

Roddey thanked fellow council members on Monday for their support during his illness. Yet support for a mask requirement is different. Roddey was the only council member on Monday to wear a mask when the group met.

He doesn’t know that his illness will change the will or direction of council on a mandate. He does believe it may shape the way council thinks about COVID.

“Members of council that saw me go through it or knew I was going through it, that might have hit home with them a little bit more,” Roddey said.

He also hopes his public position will help others, particularly with existing health conditions, to take notice.

“That should ring the alarm with a lot of people who may have been skeptical,” Roddey said.

The councilman said he understands there are some people who see COVID only through news stories, and may not think of the people behind the numbers. He wants to be the person, not just the number, who encourages people to use caution.

“You can’t help but think these are people that don’t have the close personal connection with someone who has had COVID,” Roddey said. “This is too real to discount.”

Masks and other measures go only so far. Roddey still wore a mask, distanced and took other precautions regardless whether the county mandated them.

“If it can happen to me,” he said, “it can happen to anybody.”

York County coronavirus cases have seen an upward trend this month. This month there have been five days with 98 or more confirmed York County cases. There had only been two such days prior to November. So far there have been almost 8,500 coronavirus cases in York County, with 123 deaths.