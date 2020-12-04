Here’s how you can get free treats at the newly opened 7-Eleven in Fort Mill

The new 7-Eleven on North Doby’s Bridge Road is now open.

The Fort Mill convenience store opened Friday morning. It’s the third 7-Eleven in town, with other sites on S.C. 160 West and Carowinds Boulevard. The newest site is at 2020 S. Dobys Bridge Road, at the intersection of Dobys and Fort Mill Parkway.

The store had a ribbon cutting set for 10 a.m. Friday and deals throughout the coming week to celebrate the opening. Manager Justin Rattz said there will be prizes given out throughout the day Friday.

Starting Dec. 7 free items at the store include a Big Gulp drink (Dec. 7), slice of pizza (Dec. 8), small Slurpee (Dec. 9), two cookies (Dec. 10), small hot beverage (Dec. 11), glazed donut (Dec. 12) and Big Bite hot dog (Dec. 13).

The new store is part of a growing business area that includes the Blue Smokehouse & Bar restaurant, self-storage and other retailers. It’s across Fort Mill Parkway from a planned Harris Teeter grocery store.

The 7-Eleven itself has been the most controversial of the new or proposed businesses there. It’s right beside Doby’s Bridge Elementary School. Parents at that school held several protests during planning for the store. They claimed gas fumes from the location could harm students and staff at the school.

Some protesters went as far as to run for mayor and town council largely on a platform that the town didn’t do enough to stop the gas station.

The new site in Fort Mill is more than two acres. The 3,484-square-foot building has 26 fuel pumps and 24 parking spaces. The commercial tract sold in March for $1.2 million, per county records.

