Charlotte could see a dash of snow and sleet, NWS says. Here’s the latest on chances.

Charlotte has a chance of a dash of snow and sleet this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said Saturday.

“Dash” as in a slim 20% chance of a wintry mix late Saturday, according to the latest NWS forecast at noon Saturday.

NWS meteorologists even put an image of snowflakes in the online forecast for the Queen City.

Any shot of snow and sleet would arrive between 11 p.m. and midnight, NWS forecasters said. The mix is then expected to switch to rain. Little or no accumulation is expected for Charlotte, according to the NWS.

At 5:45 a.m. Saturday, the NWS issued a special weather statement for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Gaston counties warning of the possible brief wintry mix.

“Isolated very light accumulations will be possible on elevated surfaces such a bridges or overpasses,” according to the NWS statement.

Sunday in Charlotte has a 90% chance of rain, with the precipitation forecast to relent by late Sunday and early Monday. Monday has a slim 30% chance of showers, according to the NWS, with the sun returning on Tuesday.

One weather event is guaranteed into next week: Colder-than-average temperatures.

Respective lows of 34, 35, 34 and 28 are forecast the next four overnights before conditions warm a bit, meteorologists said.

Highs in Charlotte are forecast at 46 degrees on Saturday, 40 on Sunday, 47 on Monday and 49 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s forecast high of 51 degrees would surpass the historic average high in Charlotte of 50 degrees.