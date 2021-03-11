Case of York County SC nurse who killed husband with eye drops to be on CBS 48 Hours

A prime time special on network television set to air this weekend will focus on a York County nurse who was convicted of killing her husband with Visine eye drops.

The 48 Hours show on CBS will air the episode Saturday night, the network announced in a written statement.

Lana Sue Clayton, 54, is serving 25 years in a South Carolina prison after pleaded guilty in January 2020 to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 poisoning death of her husband, Steven Clayton.

Lana Sue Clayton, a nurse who worked for Veterans Affairs, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after she was originally charged with murder. Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, York County’s top prosecutor, is expected to be featured in the 48 Hours show.

The show airs at 10 p.m.

Lana Sue Clayton admitted in court she put the eye drops, which are poisonous to drink, in her husband’s water. Steven Clayton, a retired businessman who lived with his wife in a Mount Vernon replica home worth almost $1 million on the shores of Lake Wylie, died after falling down the stairs, court testimony showed.

Toxicology tests later showed he had been poisoned. Lana Sue Clayton confessed to the crime after she was confronted by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The Herald was the first media outlet to report the arrest of Lana Sue Clayton in August 2018 several weeks after her husband’s death. The Herald then first reported Lana Sue Clayton tried to commit suicide before she was arrested, and that she had previously shot her husband in the head with a crossbow.

After Lana Sue Clayton’s arrest, the death by poison eye drops story had worldwide media attention.

The 48 Hours episode is the second national television documentary on the case. Investigation Discovery American Monster aired an episode in December 2020.