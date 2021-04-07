Lidl sets opening date for its latest store in Charlotte, with more on the way

Lidl will open its eighth Charlotte area store this month, as the battle to capture Charlotte’s grocery market share continues.

The German discount grocer will open its Steele Creek store at 7 a.m. April 14 on 11225 S. Tryon St. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It’s one of four stores planned in the Charlotte market. Other Lidl sites include South Boulevard, Carmel Commons and Mallard Creek Church Road, which is expected to open this summer.

Lidl’s local market share grew from 1.7% in 2019 to 2.3% last year, tied with fellow low-cost German grocer Aldi, according to the latest annual report by sales tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

The new about 20,000-square-foot Lidl will be less than 2 miles from an Aldi store, which serves Steele Creek, as well as residents from northern York County, South Carolina.

The store will hire about 50 employees, company spokeswoman Chandler Ebeier said.

Charlotte’s first Lidl opened in December 2019 on Monroe Road. Another store opened last year on Margaret Wallace Road in Matthews. Other area stores are in Rock Hill, Indian Trail and Concord.

COVID safety at the supermarket

Lidl also continues to invest in coronavirus safety measures.

Last month as states began loosening COVID-19 restrictions, Lidl implemented a new stricter mask policy requiring all customers over the age of 2 to wear face coverings or face shields.

The company has invested more than $10 million in protective measures and policies including installing air filtration systems and enhanced cleanings.

Lidl also offers $200 in compensation to employees who get vaccinated, and works with employee schedules for appointments. Last year, the company also expanded healthcare coverage to all workers, including part-time employees.

There are about 200 store employees in the Charlotte area, and more than 900 in North Carolina, the Observer previously reported.

Lidl has 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 people. Lidl’s U.S. headquarters is in Arlington County, Virginia since 2015.

Other grocery store openings

Lidl’s opening is the latest grocery store announcement in the competitive Charlotte market.

Florida-based grocer Publix is planning to open at least three more Charlotte stores: at 11525 Carmel Commons, 10Tryon building in uptown and at the corner of Sharon and Colony roads in South Park. Carmel Commons site construction is expected to begin in late spring.

Harris Teeter is planning to open a 64-000-square-foot store at Fort Mill Parkway in Fort Mill, S.C., The Herald in Rock Hill previously reported.

Aldi recently opened stores in Cornelius, Indian Land, S.C., and Rock Hill.

Asheville-based specialty grocer Earth Fare has returned to the area opening stores in Concord, SouthPark, Ballantyne, Fort Mill and Rock Hill. Another store will open in Davidson.

Silicon Valley online-only grocer Farmstead opened in November on West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte, north of the airport, touting competitive prices and same-day no delivery fees.

And, last year, Food Lion purchased 62 BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia. The company has begun reopening stores, including in York and Chester, S.C.