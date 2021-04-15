Local

Charlotte teen motorcyclist involved in York County crash with truck dies at hospital

York County, SC

A teenage Charlotte motorcycle driver involved in a York County collision with a truck April 1 has died at a North Carolina hospital, officials said.

Cory McCoy, 18, died from injuries suffered in the crash, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

McCoy had been hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after being transported from the crash site with injuries until his death Thursday around noon, officials said.

The crash happened on S.C. 274 east of Clover near Lake Wylie around 7:40 p.m., said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The motorcycle was heading east when it collided with a pickup truck, Miller said.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, Miller said.

The fatal collision is the 11th in York County in 2021, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the public safety department.

