Previous Charlotte-area speller offers Scripps champion-hopeful advice and well wishes

A Charlotte-area student will get his chance to be crowned national spelling bee champion Thursday night.

Sreethan Gajula, 14, of Waxhaw will compete against 10 other spellers in the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The 11 students advanced from the original group of 209 qualifiers.

Sreethan, who attended Marvin Ridge Middle School, is not the first Charlotte-area student in the national bee finals, but he could be the first to win it.

In 2015, Randolph Middle School’s Akshra Paimagam placed 31st in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Two years later, she tied for 23rd. Now, Paimagam is enjoying summer after graduating from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. In the fall, she will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where she will study computer science.

According to Paimagam, the intersection between spelling and science is obvious.

“I want to look into how computer science can be used to solve global health issues,” Paimagam told The Charlotte Observer. “So spelling not only teaches me definitions and gives me a foundation to understand medical terminology to help with those global health issues, but it teaches me perseverance that I can put toward all areas of study.”

Akshra Paimagam of Randolph Middle School at the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee Allison Shelley McClatchy file photo via TNS

Like Sreethan, Paimagam became interested in spelling when she was young. Paimagam recalls reading pages of the dictionary at a time as she prepared for the spelling bee — a strategy that Sreethan has said he uses himself.

When asked if she had any advice for Sreethan before he takes the stage, Paimagam offered two simple words of wisdom: Stay calm.

“He has worked so hard already. I would tell him to enjoy the process and make the day a memorable experience,” she said. “I wish him the best and know that he will make Charlotte proud.”

Eva Vega of Carmel Christian reached the final round of the bee in 2016.

Should Sreethan walk away as the top speller Thursday night, he will receive $50,000, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, a cash prize and reference library from the Bee’s dictionary partner Merriam-Webster and other reference materials provided by Encyclopædia Britannica.

North Carolina has had two national spelling bee champions, both from Winston-Salem. The last one was Libby Childress in 1970.

If you want to watch Sreethan compete for the Scripps Cup, tune into the National Spelling Bee Finals on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.

May the best speller T-R-I-U-M-P-H.