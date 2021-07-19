As Lancaster County faces the threat of ‘unprecedented’ homelessness, a plan emerges

Lancaster County has a plan to stave off a looming housing crisis. Now it’s down to whether the county will put it in motion.

Lancaster County Council will decide Monday night whether to help set up housing for residents likely to be without it once an eviction moratorium ends this month. One plan partners the county with United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless.

That plan would use more than $330,000 in coronavirus state and local recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan. Based on pending cases in the legal system, it’s anticipated the funds could help with a likely spike of evictions starting next month.

Eviction moratorium

In late June the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what’s expected to be the final extension of a housing eviction moratorium. It runs through the end of this month.

The federal CARES Act in March 2020 included a 120-day moratorium on evictions and other renter assistance. Additional rent freezes and other tenant protections varied across the country. Nationwide, according to the CDC, there are about 43 million renters.

A U.S. Census Bureau report in March 2021 found about 6.4 million households nationwide were behind on rent. About half were nearly at the point of eviction.

Last September the CDC issued a temporary halt to evictions. It was set to expire at the end of 2020 but has been extended several times. Evictions can create health problems during a pandemic, according to the CDC, by congregating people either in work spaces, group living arrangements or homeless shelters rather than letting them isolate in their own residences.

Citing data on renters nationwide at the brink even with federal and state financial support during the pandemic, the most recent moratorium extension from late June noted “a wave of evictions on the scale feared by households would be unprecedented in modern times.”

“An unprecedented and avoidable surge of evictions is likely to occur if the national moratorium were to conclude on June 30,” read the most recent extension.

A month later, the moratorium is expected to end.

Lancaster County homeless

A proposal the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless will present Monday night to Lancaster County Council details temporary homeless shelter and housing relocation plans.

“Lancaster County is on the precipice of a post-pandemic eviction crisis,” the plan begins.

More than half of renter households lost employment at some point between March 2020 and March 2021, according to the coalition. One in five households fell behind on rent. Renters and landlords are struggling financially with a lack of cash, per the coalition report, and public agencies that typically offer financial support are “beyond their capacity to help” with so many requests.

The coalition has worked with the Carriage Inn on Main Street in Lancaster for short-term housing since 2015. The max stay thus far has been three nights. The $334,000 plan now would rent out 20 rooms there for three months. The owner, per the coalition plan, agreed to reduced rates to accommodate the plan.

Funds would pay for rooms along with relocation, a sight manager, case manager, security and potential legal services needed to assist people who are evicted. Some funding would go for meals, but community donations for food and meal cards will be solicited. Christian Services signed on for weekly food boxes, according to the coalition plan.

Job training, employment searches and related activities will be provided by a number of public and nonprofit agencies.

The plan comes to council on Monday night as a discussion item only, though council can direct staff whether to move forward with the concept as something the group can vote on at a later date.