How to watch the cornhole world championships in Rock Hill live, online or on ESPN

More than 1,000 of the best cornhole players in the world are on the way to Rock Hill. Not to mention the pros that already are here.

The American Cornhole League hosts its 2021 ACL World Championships Aug. 2-8 at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. The event has a $150,000 minimum payout with competition in pro and other competitive division singles, doubles and senior play.

The ACL is based in Rock Hill.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Rock Hill, the home of our new headquarters, to see the best of the best go head-to-head to crown this year’s world champions,” ACL founder Stacey Moore said in a release Wednesday.

There are live, online and televised opportunities to watch.

Matches start at 9 a.m. daily. The last competitions each day start between 3 and 6 p.m., some with up to 256 players or teams. There is no cost to attend events at the sport and event center.

Streaming on the ACL Digital Network and Facebook begins at noon Monday and Tuesday, at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

ESPN2 will broadcast events starting at 8 p.m. Friday, and again at 1 p.m. on Sunday. ESPN will broadcast play starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit iplaycornhole.com.