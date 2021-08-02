63-year-old man died in fire at Rock Hill home over the weekend, officials say

A 63-year-old man died in a fire in Rock Hill South Carolina on Rock Grove Avenue over the weekend. The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The Rock Hill Fire Department and York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire Saturday at a home on Rock Grove Avenue, officials said. At the time officials arrived, the fire was burning through the roof, according to a report for the sheriff’s office.

Inside the home, fire personnel found Jerome Heath, of Rock Hill, dead, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Heath did not reside in the home, according to the report. The owner was out of town at the time of the fire, the report said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

