I-77 northbound in Chester snarled for hours after 1 dead, 1 hurt in car-hauler crash

A collision between two trucks on Interstate 77 in Chester County late Thursday blocked traffic for hours and left one man dead and another hurt, officials said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near mile marker 56 of northbound I-77, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Freightliner car-hauler truck was heading north on I-77 when it changed lanes and struck a 2016 flatbed truck, Bolt said.

A passenger in the car-hauler was entrapped in the wreckage and died at the scene, Bolt said. The driver of the car-hauler was removed by emergency responders and taken to a hospital by EMS with injuries, Bolt said. The driver’s condition was not available.

The driver of the 2016 truck that was hit by the car-hauler was not hurt, Bolt said.

Both northbound lanes of the highway remained blocked through early Friday morning as firefighters and other responders worked, said T. Melton, assistant chief of the Richburg Fire Department.

Traffic was diverted onto S.C. 97 for several hours, officials said. It was not until around 5 a.m that both lanes of the highway re-opened, DOT officials said.

Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner, said he has not yet released the name of the male passenger in the car hauler who died at the crash scene, pending family notification.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

