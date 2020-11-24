Three York County library branches closed after staff exposed to COVID

Three branches of the York County Library are closed after staff members were exposed to coronavirus, officials said.

The branches, which closed Monday, are in Fort Mill, York, and Clover, library officials said in a statement on the library’s Web site. It is unknown whether any staff member at the branches have tested positive for COVID-19 or when the branches will re-open.

The statement said: “Due to staff exposure to COVID-19, the Clover, Fort Mill and York public libraries are temporarily closed. The safety of our libraries, patrons and staff is a top priority.”

Library officials said in the statement each location will be cleaned and all staff will be tested for COVID.

Library officials said on their Web site, Facebook and Twitter social media the branches will re-open “as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.”

All branches of the library were already set to be closed from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday.

The library system has other branches that include the main branch in downtown Rock Hill and Lake Wylie. Those branches will continue to provide services, officials said.

The library system was closed for months after the pandemic began in March. Curbside pickup opened in the summer and all branches re-opened for full service Oct. 15.

The York County Library has a director and staff, and is governed by a board of trustees.

The York County Library branch closures come at the same time a branch of the Richland County library closed in Columbia after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, The State reported.