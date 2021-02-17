Murray White had a vision of what Fort Mill could be. He helped preserve it for everyone.

Murray White more than loved his hometown. He made sure there would be plenty of Fort Mill left for others to love, too.

A pioneer in preservation and willing public servant, White died Tuesday, Feb. 16. He was 79.

“Murray White had a love and a passion for Fort Mill and York County,” said Steve Hamilton, executive director of the Nation Ford Land Trust that White co-founded.

White also helped with creation of the York County Forever Commission in 1998. Combined with the land trust that began in 1989, the conservation organizations helped set aside wide swaths of protected land from the Anne Springs Close Greenway to Worth Mountain, Nanny’s Mountain, the Kirsch Wildlife Management Area and even the ongoing, county-owned Riverbend park project.

“These accomplishments have resulted in over 15,000 acres being preserved and left green in perpetuity,” Hamilton said. “That’s quite a legacy he has left to future generations.”

White was a politican who served seven two-year terms on the York County Council. He started in 1979, two years after that group began in its current format. White was chairman of the council from 1985-88.

“I have known Murray most all of my life, as a consummate and tireless leader, a passionate environmental steward, a visionary, and most of all, an encouraging and kind friend to all,” Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said.

Savage said she knew White as a civic leader who would answer her call “with encouragement when the issues seemed to have no solution.” Also as informant to his “Lunch Bunch” senior group on town activities and ways to help. Savage also knew of his love for nature.

“The advocate for the trail system in our area,” she said. “Sitting with me describing the beauty that could be preserved for all to share on the trail spurs. He loved his work to ensure that we never forgot that the Earth was precious and that we collectively must work to protect it for future generations.”

White left a long trail of civic accolades. He was given the Keepers of the Culture Award in 2006 from the Culture & Heritage Museums for conservation and business efforts. The BMW Conservation Award followed in 2007 for state conservation work.

The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Fort Mill Area Council presented White a lifetime achievement award in 2016. His alma mater, Presbyterian College, presented White with a distinguished alum award in 2019. Just two months ago a preserved tract in Rock Hill was christened the Murray White Preserve. White even has a road in Fort Mill named for him.

Fort Mill family

Son Pat White described a father who “wanted to do some more living” but also got many miles out of the years he had, who lived on his own terms but who served his family, town and county with passion.

“His whole thing was trying to preserve some open space,” Pat White said. “Dad was a realist. He knew that for the reasons he loved York County, people have seen it and they want to come love York County, too.”

The population of York County more than doubled since Murray White started the land trust. Fort Mill more than quadrupled in that same span. Both communities have many more homes already approved for construction. Murray White aimed both to preserve the good in the area, his son said, and welcome new folks.

Despite varied civic responsibilities and annual training during his three dozen years with the U.S. Army and South Carolina National Guard, White found time for the people closest to him.

“He didn’t miss football games,” Pat White said. “He didn’t miss dance recitals. He was present in the things that we did.”

Murray White wasn’t shy with his feelings. He made a point to tell family members how proud he was of them. In the hours after his father’s death, Pat White was surprised with all the texts, phone messages and emails of “Murray-isms” from outside the family, too.

“That wasn’t just exclusive to his family,” Pat White said. “He was an encourager. Sometimes he was encouraging you to do what you wanted to do, and sometimes he was encouraging you to do what he wanted you to do. He was a motivator, too.”

Murray White wasn’t a jokester or prankster, but had a way with words.

“And he used a lot of them,” Pat White said.

Fort Mill’s Murray White salutes the flag as Tega Cay’s Living Memorial Gardens plays host to a Salute To Normandy commemorating the 70th anniversary of D-Day on June 6. JEFF SOCHKO

There were longer-than-they-had-to-be stories and the occasional unflattering comment, spun just so.

“He’d gotten to that age where he could get away with it,” Pat White said. “You didn’t get upset because of what he told you. You just laughed at the way he told you.”

The son may have inherited a bit of it from his father. Like when Pat describes the road in town named a few years back for Murray.

“There’s so many roads being built, you’ve got to name them something,” Pat White said.

Family property near what is now Pleasant Road Middle School was sold. The developer opted to name a new road Murray White Lane. Pat White wasn’t aware until he saw the sign up, but quickly called the developer to ask what happened.

“I told him you should’ve named it Murray White’s Way, because you know he always got it,” Pat White said. “I always thought that was a miss, because he was persuasive.”

Remembering Murray White

Fellow Fort Mill icons remember Murray White in different ways. Savage recalls White sitting with wife Joyce to cheer on a granddaughter playing tennis, even when it was cold outside. The town’s most senior council member, Larry Huntley, knew White as Huntley’s Sunday school teacher at Unity Presbyterian Church.

“He was just a fine fellow,” Huntley said.

In other ways the recollections merge. Friends speak of a capable leader who brought others into the task at hand.

“He was passionate about the fight, but he did it in a way that was very low key,” Pat White said. “And it was often very effective.”

In later years, White echoed a common refrain when presented with a small gift, a plate of food or even another grand civic award or recognition. A turn of phrase that many in Fort Mill might easily turn right back to White himself.

“His favorite comeback was, ‘Well you really didn’t need to do that,” Pat White said, “but I’m really glad you did.”

Funeral arrangements for Murray White are pending.