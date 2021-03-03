Driver killed in York County in single-vehicle crash after leaving road, hitting tree

One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash in western York County, officials said, making it the second fatality in the county in one day.

The single-vehicle wreck happened after 7 p.m. on S.C. 49, also called Lockhart Highway, about three miles south of the town of Sharon, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2012 Nissan went off the side of the road and hit several trees, Hovis said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Hovis said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the person who was killed. The coroner and S.C. Department of Public Safety are investigating the collision.

Earlier on Tuesday, a driver was killed in a single-vehicle wreck near the N.C. state line Tuesday morning north of Fort Mill. In both York County crashes, the driver was not wearing a seat belt, Hovis said.

In 2021, at least five people have died in crashes in York County, including two who died after a crash inside the city limits of Rock Hill in February, city and state fatality statistics show.

35 people died after crashes on York County roads in 2020, South Carolina statistics show.