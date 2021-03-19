Having trouble finding COVID vaccine appointment? These York SC churches want to help

Two York County churches are working to get residents signed up for coronavirus vaccine appointments as millions of South Carolinians have become eligible in Phase 1b.

Every Tuesday, residents in and around York County can come to Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 E Liberty St. in York, and every Wednesday, to New Home A.M.E Zion Church, 3290 Charlotte Highway in York, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for vaccine assistance.

Volunteers at the two vaccine registration sites will help eligible individuals who may have trouble finding and securing an appointment.

“Some people, the truth is, they don’t have internet,” Pastor Henry Gregory of New Home told The Herald. “We live in a rural area. They can come here and fill out a registration form and allow some of our people ... to help them input that information.”

Phase 1b, which accounts for 2.7 million South Carolinians, has extended eligibility to anyone 55 or older, people age 16-64 with preexisting conditions, and front-line essential workers, such as teachers, law enforcement officers, postal workers and grocery store workers.

Phase 1b, in combination with Phase 1a, allows 4 million South Carolinians to get a coronavirus shot.

Within the first weeks of Phase 1b, demand for shots far outstripped supply, officials said. As South Carolina continues to receive more vaccine supply and add providers, officials expect that demand to ease in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to go as long as we seem to be providing a service,” York City Councilman Jim Bradford told The Herald. “Right now, the big issue is that so many people are eligible to make appointments that the appointments just get hammered as soon as they pop up, which is a good thing because we’re not lacking interest, but it also is a complicating factor right now.”

The churches also want to reach individuals in the county who may be hesitant to get the vaccine or want to get more information about the vaccines available, Gregory said.

“There is a little bit of slow response in our county and nationally for the African-American community, so by us being on this side of the county and shepherding that community, we just wanted to be a place where they could come,” he said.

The good folks at New Home AME Zion Church are on-site at 3290 Charlotte Highway in York SC assisting those eligible... Posted by The City of York, South Carolina on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

‘Be a resource for the community’

So far, there’s been just above 52,000 first and second doses administered in York County. About 20% of the county’s adult population — or 42,228 residents — have gotten at least one dose, according to South Carolina’s dashboard. The county has about 212,000 residents 15 and older.

DHEC has set up an online tool for eligible individuals to find a nearby provider at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. DHEC also has a vaccine information line, 866-365-8110, for people to get details on how to schedule an appointment with nearby providers.

“We found some places where they’re giving out information about when vaccines drop, so we can, at least, have a little bit of an edge in helping people,” Bradford said. “That’s what we see our role as — to get the information and have it at our finger tips when people come in and ask for help.”

Rock Hill’s Piedmont Medical Center vaccination clinic, which is one of the largest providers in York County, has administered 20,147 first and second Pfizer-BioNTech doses as of Thursday, according to DHEC. That makes up roughly 39% of all doses administered in the county, based on DHEC’s data.

The city’s clinic set up a similar partnership with a local church. Individuals who are having trouble can go to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S Oakland Ave. in Rock Hill, for help registering and signing up for appointments. The church is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

“Hopefully the people that we have out here will be able to help and make it a much speedier process for whoever needs it,” Gregory said. “We want to be a resource for the community and lead people in the right direction.”