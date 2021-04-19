Community

NC motorcycle driver killed in western York County crash near Clover, trooper says

York County, SC

A North Carolina motorcycle driver was killed Sunday night in a York County crash west of Clover, officials said.

Enoch Bristol, 47, of Gastonia, N.C., died at the scene, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Forest View Road near Kings Mountain National Military Park, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The area is south of the North Carolina line.

The motorcycle went off the side of the road at the intersection and hit a tree stump, Miller said. Bristol died at the scene.

The fatality involving a motorcycle driver was the second in April in York County, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics. In York County in 2021, 14 people have died in vehicle collisions, public safety records show.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  

Community

Rock Hill neighborhood to ‘take ownership,’ pick up litter

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service