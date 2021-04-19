NC motorcycle driver killed in western York County crash near Clover, trooper says

A North Carolina motorcycle driver was killed Sunday night in a York County crash west of Clover, officials said.

Enoch Bristol, 47, of Gastonia, N.C., died at the scene, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Forest View Road near Kings Mountain National Military Park, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The area is south of the North Carolina line.

The motorcycle went off the side of the road at the intersection and hit a tree stump, Miller said. Bristol died at the scene.

The fatality involving a motorcycle driver was the second in April in York County, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics. In York County in 2021, 14 people have died in vehicle collisions, public safety records show.