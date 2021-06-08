Truck crushed by tree in York County during storm; late day storms possible all week

York County Sheriff's Office

A truck was crushed by a falling tree in York County during a storm that went through the area overnight, officials said.

No one was hurt when the tree fell on the truck on Henry Street outside Fort Mill north of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The area is between Interstate 77 and U.S. 21, north of the Catawba River.

Some customers in the area were without power Tuesday morning as Duke Energy worked to repair lines knocked down when the tree fell, according to Faris and Duke Energy’s outage map.

The road is expected to be cleared this morning, officials said.

No other damage was reported after heavy rain and wind swept through York County Monday night, Faris said.

TRAFFIC: Power lines and trees blocking the roadway of Henry St, Fort Mill in between Brookmead and Dunwoody Ave. Duke Energy is repairing the power lines. The tree crushed a pickup truck. Thankfully no injuries. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/JFC9kTUfmI — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) June 8, 2021

No other power outages were reported by the City of Rock Hill or York Electric Cooperative.

The National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the work week shows the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms each day.