Given the option to mandate masks, here’s what Fort Mill school leaders decided

Masks will remain optional in Fort Mill schools, despite an injunction that could allow a mandate.

On Tuesday morning the Fort Mill School District sent an e-mail to parents and staff explaining the decision. Administrators reviewed a Sept. 28 federal court injunction that lifted a ban on mask mandates in South Carolina schools. The district consulted state education department information and legal counsel.

“Based on this review and data related to COVID-19 cases in our district,” the Tuesday morning message reads, “the administration has decided the use of face coverings will remain optional at this time.”

The district did offer protocols for a future mask requirement, should one be needed.

Part of the decision not to require masks involves COVID-19 statistics. Since a positive case peak four weeks ago, cases within the district are down 75%.

“The administration believes this indicates that existing measures, including the exclusion of COVID-positive students under the current DHEC protocols, rigorous contact tracing that includes quarantining of close contacts and other mitigation strategies are positively impacting the number of COVID-19 cases in district schools,” reads the message.

As of Tuesday morning the district reports 79 student and 22 staff positives among its 20 schools with an enrollment of about 18,000 students.

“The decision not to require face coverings district-wide at this time was based on the dramatic downward trend in student COVID-19 cases, the recognition that mask mandates are burdensome on principals, teachers and staff, and the knowledge that monitoring such a mandate takes our employees away from their primary instructional and support duties,” the message reads.

The district still encourages mask use, which can impact when and where students are considered a close contact if another student tests positive for COVID. Masks thus could impact whether students have to quarantine, in some cases.

For months the school board has heard impassioned pleas from parents both for and against a mask requirement. Until the recent federal injunction the district stance was that it would not go against state law. The largest share of operations funding for the district comes from the state. Going against state law, superintendent Chuck Epps said several times, could put district operations in jeopardy.

“If we violated the law and somebody in the legislature voted to penalize us by taking all of our state money, we could jeopardize the operation of this district,” Epps said when the board met in August. “We could not pay our teachers. We could not pay anybody.”

The school board meets again at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

