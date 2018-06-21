Fort Mill police search for man after gunpoint robbery at a town park.

If it looked like police were out searching for someone Wednesday afternoon near a park and the Anne Springs Close Greenway, they were.

A Reddit user posted there were 10 or more police officers "walking around with shotguns drawn" Wednesday afternoon near the Greenway's Adventure Road entrance. According to Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department, the officers in the area were there related to an armed robbery at a park.

According to the police report, a Charlotte man came to Steele Street Park about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday to buy an iPhone 7 from someone he had been communicating with using an online service. The man told police an unknown black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds, entered the Charlotte man's vehicle with a duffel bag. The suspect then pulled out a black pistol, pointed it at the Charlotte man and "demanded his property," according to the report.





The suspect took $400 in cash, a wallet, drivers licenses from North Carolina and New Jersey, credit and debit cards, keys, a watch and sunglasses. The suspect also took the iPhone.

The Charlotte man told police the suspect ran through Steele Street toward Joe Louis Street. The suspect is described as wearing all black, having short hair. He took almost $1,800 in property, the victim told police.