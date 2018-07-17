Dancing in the street and more in Fort Mill ... and it’s all gonna happen again
Main Street Fort Mill Jam on July 14 featured food trucks, vendors, live music and more to promote downtown merchants and highlight the revitalization of historic Fort Mill. It's all happening again on Aug. 11. More: https://bit.ly/2uFSrUI
Residents in the Fort Mill school district went to the polls March 20, 2018, to decide a $190 million bond question. The district is asking residents to approve financing for three new schools and land for future schools to help keep up with rapid
Local students in public high schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and across York and Lancaster counties participated in #NationalStudentWalkout Day March 14, 2018 in protest of school shootings. #NeverAgain
Izzy, an 8 year-old girl in Tega Cay, South Carolina, decided after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that the world needs more kindness. Now she's making it happen, one Tee at a time.
LPL Financial in Fort Mill, South Carolina, is working with Fort Mill students in Big Brothers Big Sisters Beyond School Walls, a one-to-one youth mentoring program that matches middle school students with local corporate employees.