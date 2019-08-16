York County libraries are closing. Here’s why, and how long until they open again

York County SC library offers internet hotspots The York County Library in South Carolina is offering hotspots for families who do not have internet access at home. Residents can check out T-Mobile HotSpots at the library’s Rock Hill, Clover and York locations for use at home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The York County Library in South Carolina is offering hotspots for families who do not have internet access at home. Residents can check out T-Mobile HotSpots at the library’s Rock Hill, Clover and York locations for use at home.

As school starts back in York County public libraries will close, the main one in Rock Hill for a full week.

All York County Library locations will be closed Aug. 19 for staff training. The main library in downtown Rock Hill will remain closed until Aug. 25 for building and facility improvements. None of the county sites will take book donations while the main library is closed.

Libraries host events year-round, but get plenty of use during the summer when school libraries are closed. Public libraries serve homeschool families and the public in need of internet access, among other offerings.

The library system has branches in Fort Mill, Lake Wylie, Clover and York in addition to the Rock Hill site on East Black Street. The system also has an online branch for digital services.