Rock Hill man with 'shaking hands' had Oxy pills. He was a wanted FBI fugitive

A man with “shaking hands” caught by Rock Hill police for having illegal Oxycodone pills is being held without bond after officers found out the man was a wanted fugitive being sought by the FBI, authorities said.

Now, Derrick McKnight Cook, 44, could face serving the rest of a 15-year sentence for possession of illegal firearms by a convicted felon that had been shortened to time served in 2016, according to federal court documents.

Federal judge Margaret Seymour had issued a warrant for Cook’s arrest in June after Cook allegedly failed multiple drug tests and had fled South Carolina without permission, court records show. Law enforcement around the country had been seeking Cook as a fugitive.

Cook was found in a car outside a Rock Hill veterinary clinic around 2 a.m. Wednesday after police were searching the area following a rash of auto break-ins, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

Since the vet was closed at 2 a.m., police approached the vehicle. Cook’s “hands were physically and noticeably shaking” as officers asked him for identification, officers said.

Police found found four Oxycodone pills and charged Cook with possession of a controlled substance.

At the Rock Hill jail, officers found that the FBI had been searching for Cook because Cook is accused of violating federal parole.

Cook has felony convictions from 2003 in York County for several burglaries, court records show. Cook received a youthful offender sentence in 2003, but was charged just weeks later with weapon possession by a felon. He was convicted in the federal system for the guns in 2004 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The sentence was reduced to time served plus three years probation in 2016. As part of the shortened sentence, Cook had to submit to random drug testing, court documents show.

After Cook was released from federal prison, he failed drug tests in January and April 2017, according to documents filed by federal marshals and prosecutors. Cook also left the state without notifying his parole officer, federal prosecutors say.

Cook is being held without bond at the York County jail pending a pickup by federal marshals. jail records show.