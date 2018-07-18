3 teens charged in Rock Hill after video game robbery, police say

Police in Rock Hill charged two men and a woman with conspiracy and robbery after the suspects were accused of stealing from a victim who was choked after playing video games.

Police arrested Lillian Ann Marie Payne, 19; Nathan Michael Wagner, 18; and Breshaun Raymon Crawford, 19. They are charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

All three were charged at a home in York Tuesday. They were arrested by the anti-crime teams from the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff’s office after police learned that the three were in York.

One of the suspects, Wagner, was described as a “friend” of the victim, who conspired with the others to steal from the him, Chavis said.

Wagner brought the others to play video games at a Marion Street home in Rock Hill on June 24, according to the original police report.

The victim told police that Crawford got behind him and choked him until he was almost unconscious, police said.

Wagner then stole $28 in cash, debit cards and other items from the victim before all three suspects fled, officers said.

Wagner and Crawford were denied bond after their arrest by the anti-crime units on Tuesday. Payne’s bond was set at $45,000.

All three remain jailed at the York County Detention Center.



