‘Alarming’ crime spree: Second victim flags down Rock Hill cops on way to first

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened so close to each other that a second victim flagged down police rushing to investigate the first crime.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a 64-year-old man told officers he was outside his Center Street home in Rock Hill, when he was told “to run” by young men in a dark colored sedan, one with a bandana over his face was pointing a handgun.

The man said the masked gunman stole his cell phone and then the car carrying the assailants fled, according to an incident report.

As officers started canvassing the area, a second victim flagged down an officer.

The second victim said a gunman in a dark sedan stole his backpack at gunpoint as he was walking down Whitner Street, a separate report stated.

“It is alarming and disturbing that there were two armed robberies reported near each other at almost the same time, where the vehicle description is very similar,” said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.





Neither victim was hurt.

No arrests have been made.