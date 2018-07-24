Joey Lee Harris
York County man claims ‘framed’ after cops find him sleeping with meth in parking lot

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

July 24, 2018 02:20 PM

York County

Police in York County charged a man with possession of meth with intent to distribute after finding the man asleep in a store parking lot west of Clover.

Joey Lee Harris, 32, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him asleep in the parking lot of McGill’s Store on S.C. 161 in York County, according to police reports.

Harris was asked for identification and when he opened his wallet, “a bag of narcotics fell onto his lap,” police said in the report.

Harris repeatedly told officers he did not know how the drugs got there and that he was “framed.”

Harris remains in the York County Detention center under a $13,000 bond, jail records show.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

