Rock Hill car windows were shot. The culprit? A 13-year-old with a BB gun, police say

A 13-year-old armed with a pair of BB guns shot out windows of two cars Tuesday in Rock Hill, including one car in which the driver was inside, police said.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Glenarden Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger called police to say he saw the teen shoot his windshield three times with a BB gun as the car pulled into the parking lot, a Rock Hill Police Department incident report shows.

While officers were investigating, they found a second vehicle, a 2006 Charger, with a driver-side window destroyed by a BB gun, police said.

Officers detained the teen and took him to the police department.

The child’s mother was notified and took custody of the teen after both victims told officers they did not want to press charges.

The mother of the child was told she is responsible for a total of $900 in damages, police said.

Both BB guns were seized by police as evidence and will be destroyed, police said.