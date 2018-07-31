Armed York County homeowner ‘peppered behind’ of intruder with pellets, police say

A York County suspect who had a “peppered behind” after he was shot by a homeowner during a burglary Friday was caught Monday in North Carolina, police said.

James Burton Tucker III, 36, of Gastonia, N.C. was shot in the rear end when the victim discovered the crime in progress Friday and fired a shotgun at the suspect, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Tucker’s injuries are not believed to be serious, Faris said.

Tucker was arrested by Gaston County police around 7:30 p.m. Monday and remains in jail in North Carolina without bond as extradition proceedings begin to bring him back to York County, court records show.

Tucker is charged with burglary and grand larceny in the incident Friday north of Clover, near the North Carolina state line, police and court records show.

Tucker also faces several pending charges from Gaston County, including charges of failure to appear in court after an arrest in March, records show.

The victim, a 72-year-old man, used "rat shot” pellets in a shotgun to fire at Tucker, according to Faris and an incident report.

The homeowner was not charged.