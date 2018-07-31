Police say a York County driver had pot on his shirt – and 397 grams in the glove box

A York County man pulled over by police who raised suspicions for officers when a small amount of pot was stuck to his shirt faces felony drug charges after officers allegedly found 397 grams of marijuana in his glove box.

Ryan Michael Howe, 27, of Fort Mill, was charged by York County Sheriff’s office deputies with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after the arrest Sunday on Pleasant Road, said sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris.

Deputies saw that Howe had pot stuck to his shirt and asked him if there was more drugs in the car, an incident report states. Howe said he had about “four ounces in the glove box”. the report states.

Yet when deputies searched the glove compartment, they found 397 grams — 14 ounces — of pot in four bags, police said.

Officers also found a digital scale, $2,122 in cash, and hash oil, police said. The drugs, cash and paraphernalia were seized, police said.

Howe was released from the York County jail Sunday after posting $15,000 bond, court and jail records show.